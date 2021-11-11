IIRS To Train Disaster Management Personnel In Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing have signed an MoU to train disaster management personnel in the state and issue timely alerts for glacial lake formations, avalanches and landslides.The move is likely to help the disaster-prone state respond to natural calamities with better preparedness, Minister in-charge of disaster management Dhan Singh Rawat said on Thursday.Disaster Management department personnel will be given training by the institute on geographic information system based products under the MoU which was signed here on Wednesday, he said.Institute Director Prakash Chauhan said the institute has conducted various studies on the Himalayan region including analysis of disasters that struck Kedarnath and Uttarkashi in the past.The institute has been constantly monitoring lakes, avalanches and landslides in the Himalayan region with the help of satellites and providing information on them to the Centre. PTI