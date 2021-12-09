ICFRE Signs MoU With Amity Universities & Institutions

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 09th December, 2021 at ICFRE, Dehradun through Video Conferencing between Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun (an Autonomous Council under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) and Amity Universities and Institutions. The MoU was signed by Sh. A.S. Rawat, Director General, ICFRE, Dehradun and Dr. W. Selvamurthy, President, Amity Science, Technology and Innovation Foundation and Chancellor, Amity University, Chhattisgarh. On this occasion, Sh. A.S. Rawat, Director General, ICFRE in his address said that the MoU will help expand the possibilities of collaboration in forestry research and education. Dr. Ashok Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Group of Education Institutions in his address stated that collaborative research and education in forestry and environment will get impetus by this MoU. ICFRE, through its Institutes and Centers located across the country, is guiding, promoting and coordinating forestry research, extension, education at the national level. Currently ICFRE is focusing on contemporary issues of national and international importance particularly in the areas of climate change, forest productivity, biodiversity and skill development.The MoU has been signed with the objectives to promote cooperation in the field of forestry research, exchange of scientists, technologists, research scholar, PG Students and implementation of collaborative research projects.Through this collaboration, ICFRE and Amity Universities will complement each other by sharing their scientific and technical expertise. This will help in identifying technological gaps, extension of forest based technologies, and exchange of resources for dissemination of information to stakeholders. The MoU is expected to provide synergy in education, research and development for both the organizations and will ultimately aim to promote better economic and ecological security.The occasion was graced by all Deputy Director Generals, Director (International Cooperation) and Assistant Director Generals & Secretary, ICFRE and senior officers from Amity Universities and Institutions.