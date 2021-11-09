ICFRE-IUFRO Workshop On Forest Landscape Restoration

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Union of Forest Research Organisation (IUFRO) during February, 2020 to establish formal collaboration with the primary objective of leveraging their complementary competences and capacities to enhance the contribution of forests and forestry to sustainable development, biodiversity, combating climate change and land degradation. ICFRE and IUFRO are in a position to jointly make significant contributions to these global agendas by connecting forest-related science with policies and practices on the ground.Capacity building of stakeholders in the forestry and natural-resources-related sectors is one of the main activities included in the MoU. With this background and understanding the two organisations (ICFRE-IUFRO) are organising an online Workshop on Forest Landscape Restoration during 9th -12th November, 2021 with active participation of different state forest departments of the country. The organisation of this workshop not only makes the MoU operational but the event also coincides with the start of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030).Forest landscape Restoration (FLR) is an emerging concept that refers to an approach involving stakeholders in all affected land-use sectors and applying participatory decision-making processes. It is an ongoing process of regaining ecological functionality and enhancing human well-being across degraded and deforested forest landscapes. This process has three key components participation, adaptive management, and effective feedback. It is a strategy for the integrated management of land, water, and living resources that promotes conservation and sustainable use of forest ecosystems in an equitable way. With all their cultural diversity, local communities living within and in proximity are treated as an integral part of these ecosystems. FLR is not an end in itself but a means of regaining, improving, and maintaining vital ecological and social functions, leading to more resilient and sustainable landscapes in the long-term.During the course of this four days' workshop on FLR, experts from IUFRO and India will deliberate upon various aspects of Forest landscape Restoration globally and at the country level. The workshop will have many Key Note addresses by experts from IUFRO and MoEFCC Gol, followed by Technical sessions to be represented by experts from IUFRO and member organizations and various state forest departments and tribal communities. The panel discussion during workshop is expected to provide future road map for research organizations in implementing FLR activities. Shri A.S. Rawat, Director General, ICFRE and Dr. John Parrotta, President, IUFRO will be present during the opening of the workshop and provide their opening remarks in the inaugural session. The workshop will be attended by All Deputy Director Generals, Director (International Cooperation), PCCF & HoFFs of different state forest departments, all ADGs of ICFFE, All Directors of ICFRE institutes, Secretary, ICFRE, Dean, and Registrar FRI, University, Director, KFRI, Peechi, Director, ICAR-CAFRI, Jhansi, IUFRO Member organizations, PAU, all senior scientists of ICFRE and its institutes, NGOs, etc. The last day of the workshop is expected to be presided over by Dr. Subhash Chandra DGF&SS, MoEFCC, Sh A.S. Rawat, Director General, ICFRE and Dr. Alexander Buck, Executive Director, IUFRO on 12.11.2021.