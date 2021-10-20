IAF Inducts 3 Dhruv Helicopters In U'khand's Pantnagar For Flood Relief Efforts

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday inducted three Dhruv helicopters at Pantnagar district in Uttarakhand for flood relief efforts caused by heavy rainfall.As per information received by IAF, a total of 25 people marooned at three locations near Sunder Khal village were airlifted to safer areas by these helicopters. "#IAF has inducted 3 x Dhruv helicopters at Pantnagar for #floodrelief efforts. 25 people marooned at 3 locations near #Sunderkhal village were airlifted to safer areas by these helicopters," IAF tweeted.Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that 34 people have lost their lives so far and five still missing due to incessant rain in the state. Earlier today, Dhami also conducted an aerial view of rain-affected areas of the state. —ANI