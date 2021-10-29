Heritage Tales Exhibition Commences In Doon

The first saga of the 'Heritage Tales', an amalgamation towards reviving heritage, art, and craft by Amrita Rana Singh commenced today at Cafe Raazmaataaz, Dehradun today.The exhibition is being organized with an aim to showcase the country’s rich handcrafted heritage while making it accessible for the people of Dehradun to experience.The exhibition offered an immersive tour of varied Indian craft forms -- from fabrics to embroidery, handcrafted jewelry to stonework, organic kajal, ubtan, and honey among much more."The exhibition is a good opportunity for both buyers and sellers to market the handmade products that express our identity and the heritage of our country", said the Show Curator Amrita Rana Singh. Speaking about the heritage exhibition, one of the visitors said, "The products displayed at the exhibition are integral to India’s rich heritage and culture. I am a huge fan of handmade products and the clothing and jewelry pieces displayed here are really fascinating. Day one of the exhibition witnessed a huge turnover of visitors from across the city. The exhibition will conclude tomorrow i.e on 30th October.