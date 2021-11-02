Harish Rawat Claims 'All Is Well In Punjab Cong', Expresses Confidence In Party's Victory In 2022 Polls

Despite the ongoing rift in the Punjab Congress, party leader Harish Rawat on Tuesday said that all is well in the state and expressed confidence in its victory in the forthcoming Assembly polls.Rawat further expressed confidence in the leadership of the newly-appointed Congress' Punjab and Chandigarh in-charge, Harish Chaudhary and said that it taking the party towards victory in the state."Did you see when I had said that all is well now in Punjab? Everything is going smoothly, we are overcoming challenges. I am confident that this will continue and Harish Chaudhary is someone you can learn from. This is taking us towards victory in Punjab. Congress will win," he told media persons here today. Rawat, who earlier served as Punjab Congress in-charge, was replaced by Harish Chaudhary last week months ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.Rawat also said that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Harish Chaudhary and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh paid him a visit before they headed for Kedarnath.Top leaders of the Punjab Congress unit today left for Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.This comes a day after Sidhu had reflected towards infighting in the party's Punjab unit.Sidhu veiled an attack on his party in Punjab for indulging in giving "lollipops" to people to garner votes.There has been an ongoing rift in the party's Punjab unit for the last several months.Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on September 28. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. But his resignation was not accepted by the party. Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress as a minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts.This came as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. —ANI