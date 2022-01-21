Harak Singh Rawat's Daughter-In-Law Join Congress

Five days after he was expelled from the BJP, Harak Singh Rawat on Friday joined the Congress in Delhi along with his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain.The former Uttarakhand minister and his daughter-in-law joined the Congress in the presence of party campaign head for Uttarakhand Harish Rawat, PCC president Ganesh Godiyal, Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh, state party incharge Devender Yadav and other leaders.Harak Singh Rawat, who represented the Kotdwar seat in the Uttarakhand Assembly, was among the 10 MLAs who had rebelled against the then chief minister Harish Rawat-led state government in 2016 and joined the BJP, reducing the Congress dispensation to a minority. —PTI