Had The Water Of Kali River Stopped For Some Time, The Geography Of The Area Would Have Changed

Due to cloudburst at two places in India and Nepal, overflowing drains had obstructed the flow of Kali river. The debris from the drain that meets the Kali river at Kshirbagad, Nepal, opposite Tapovan Colony, the administrative office of the 280 MW Dhauliganga Hydroelectric Project of NHPC, obstructed the flow of the Kali River. Within matter of a few minutes, the level of water of the Kali river went up to twenty meters in Tapovan. The administrative office of the project, including the residential and other buildings were flooded upto the second storey. The people living here went to the terrace of the third floor and started praying to God.Fortunately, due to the velocity of the Kali River, which is a source of water of Uttarakhand, the debris started to move away and started flowing. The water level of the Kali river rose a great deal. During this time, the news made a round from Tapovan to Dharchula. The administration, police, SSB and revenue department became active between 2.30 and 3.00 pm. People living on the banks of the Kali river were made aware by using public address system. Many people living on the banks of the river left their homes for safer places. The water of the Kali river meanwhile had touched the international suspension bridge connecting India with Nepal. The whole Dharchula was horrified by the noise of the Kali river. At 3 o'clock, people on the Nepal border woke up and started praying for the normalization of the water level of the Kali river. Kali river is still flowing at the danger mark. Had the water of the river stopped for some more time, the geography of Dharchula's Tapovan to Didihat's Tallabagad and Hanseshwar would have changed. One shivers even thinking about it.