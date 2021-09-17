FRI, Dehradun Organizes Research Advisory Group Meeting

Forest Research Institute, Dehradun organized Research Advisory Group meeting, Subject Experts of different Institutes gave technical inputsForest Research Institute (FRI) organized 27th Research Advisory Group (RAG) Meeting on 17.09.2021 at FRI, Campus. The meeting was chaired by Shri Arun Singh Rawat, Director, FRI. In addition 25 subject experts; Dr. N. K. Upreti, Group Coordinator (Research); Dr. P.S. Rawat, Scientist-F; Dr. Tara Chand, Scientist-E, Research & Coordination Division; Senior Scientists and Heads of the different Division; progressive farmers and NGOs participated in the meeting. Shri Arun Singh Rawat informed about the activities undertaken by Forest Research Institute and the objectives of the Research Advisory Group meeting. In the meeting 30 projects were discussed. The experts from 25 different organizations gave their technical inputs to improve these projects for submission to Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education for final approval.