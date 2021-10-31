FRI Celebrates National Unity Day

Forest Research Institute, Dehradun celebrated 146 birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel today on 31st October, 2021. On this occasion, all Deputy Director General, Assistant Director General of Indian council of Forestry Research & Education and Head of Divisions, Scientists and employees of Forest Research Institute were assembled in the Convocation Hall of FRI. Director, FRI Shri Arun Singh Rawat paid homage towards Sardar Vallabhbahi Patel and a pledge to work towards Unity of Nation and internal security was taken by all the officers and employees of FRI in the supervision of Director, FRI.