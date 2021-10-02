FRI Celebrates Gandhi Jayanti 

The Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi is celelebrated every year as Cleanliness Day. Like previous year, the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun celebrated 152nd Birth Day of Matma Gandhi. The Director General, Indian Council of Forest and Research & Education, Dehradun Shri Arun Singh Rawat and officers ,scientists paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He also given the oath to all officers and scientists to maintain cleanliness in and around of their area. On this occasion an oath was also taken for right to vote by all officers and scientists of the institute. Following the same, all head of Divisions of the institute took oath of cleanliness maintenance at division level and conducted cleanliness programme in their respective divisions.On this occasion, a cleanliness programme was also conducted in the FRI campus and its residential colony at Kawanli Garden where all the residents actively participated in the programme. The overall supervision was made by the team of Extension Division.