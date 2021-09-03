Foundation Day Of SHRI Pvt Ltd

Seismic Hazard and Risk Investigations Pvt Ltd known as SHRI and an off spin of IIT Roorkee was registered under company act (2013) on Sept 02, 2020. SHRI is also registered under StartupIndia and Udhyam. Its main objective is to take further Atamnirbhar Bharat for the earthquake engineering instrumentation which is otherwise being imported. The long awaited low cost indigenous Earthquake Early warning system has been developed under IMPRINT2 programme of DST. It has also taken up the development of accelerometers under Nidhi Prayas and is being incubated under TIDES, IIT Roorkee.Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director of IIT Roorkee while inaugurating the new office of SHRI and chief guest of the Foundation function emphasized the need of such endeavours to come up under Make in India scheme to make Bharat Atamnirbhar. He further congratulated the team on their success to get the Indo Israel project to develop comprehensive and regional version of EEW.On this occasion Prof. Manoranjan Parida Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee said "I congratulate the team on this success. IIT Roorkee is happy to be a part of such an initiative where entrepreneurs can exchange ideas and lead the country into the future".On the event Prof. M.L Sharma, Chairman of SHRI said "Wonderful achievement by our team. I believe that participation in such prestigious occasion give the team a platform to showcase their talent and also expand their horizon".The Chairman of SHRI, Prof. M.L. Sharma informed that in addition to EEW systems SHRI is also adventuring in making many other instruments related to earthquake engineering. He presented the progress of SHRI and informed about the four big projects fetched by SHRI during last one year.The CEO of TIDES, Mr Azam Ali Khan congratulated the team for their new work place in Md Hafiz Ibrahim Building and praised the work of Nidhi Prayas. Mr Khan has been instrumental in getting investments to many such endeavours.Mr. Govind Rathore, CEO and MD of SHRI welcomed the new directors on this occasion and congratulated the team and encouraged it for having the same pace of development in future. Prof. Kamal, the new Director in SHRI was also present and placed the formal vote of thanks.