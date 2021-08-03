Former U'khand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat meets PM Modi, Amit Shah in Delhi

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Monday.Rawat discussed the issue of land ownership laws in Uttarakhand with the top leaders, sources said.Earlier on July 31, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had issued instructions to form a high-level committee on important issues for the state. Strict land laws are one of the issues that are under consideration.It is understood that the Rawat could be given an important organizational role in the Bharatiya Janata Party, sources added.Uttarakhand is scheduled for assembly polls in 2022. And Rawat is likely to be accommodated in the role of party's General Secretary or Vice-president. He could also be offered the position of the state in-charge of the party for any of the states which are scheduled for polls soon. (ANI)