Fashion Week Grand Finale Showcases Exotic Jaipuri, Bandhani Collection

The grand finale of the 5th edition of India Cult Lifestyle Fashion Week concluded today at Hotel Star Wood.The 2-day fashion fiesta focused on the best spring-summer collections, Khaadi, bridal, festive, and casual collections.The Grand Finale commenced with an opening show by the renowned Designer from Delhi, Rajdeep Ranawat. He, during the program, showcased the exotic Bandhani collection. Talking about his collection, Rajdeep said, "We use azo-free inks for the printing processes that are eco-friendly and this, in turn, lends a hand to a greener environment."Other designers who showcased their collections during the grand finale were Nitu Bhutra, Sweety Layak, Aditya Kumar Singh, Karan Batra, Mohan Lal Sons and Haneet Singh.The show concluded with a display of a royal Jaipuri collection by the famous Designer from Jaipur, Haneet Singh. Haneet Singh is known for its impeccable finish and fit of garments. He is among the top fashion designers of Ludhiana and Jaipur.Speaking about the culmination of the 5th edition of ICLFW, Organizers Vibhor & Gaurav said, "With each passing edition of India Cult Lifestyle Fashion Week, our learnings have surely helped us to deliver a world-class platform for Indian designers to showcase their creations in Uttarakhand. We thank all our partners and designers who believed in our ability to execute a fantastic event."