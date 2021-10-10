Every House In U'khand To Have Piped Water Connection By 2022: MoS Prahlad

Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday claimed that every house in Uttarakhand will have piped water connection by 2022.Patel reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Namami Gange in Dehradun today, read an official release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.The Minister, on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, laid the foundation for a drinking water project worth Rs 9.4 crore at Shyampur yesterday.He also reviewed the progress of various projects of the Jal Shakti Ministry in the state. The Minister also met the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed several flagship schemes of the government.The Minister said that 47.30 per cent of the households in Uttarakhand have been provided piped water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission. "The challenge is to achieve full coverage by 2022. The model code of conduct should not affect the projects under Jal Jeevan Mission in view of the upcoming Legislative Assembly election. The Election Commission would be requested accordingly," he said.The Minister also inspected 7.50 MLD sewage treatment plant in Rishikesh and 68 MLD plant in Jagjeetpur. He said that Namami Gange has been quite successful in preventing sewage water from going into Ganga and sewage plants with sufficient capacity have been built. He outlined the progress of Swachh Bharat which started in 2014 and said that in the first phase the country was made free from open defecation by 2019."Toilets were constructed at public places like schools and Anganwadi Centres. Rural Local bodies started to manage the solid waste. The second phase has seen the building of Gram Panchayat Kitchen Gardens which use waste to make fertilizer. In the third phase awareness about solid waste management is being spread. The dream of the Prime Minister of clean India is becoming a reality. The citizens are being provided a roof over their heads, a water connection, an electricity connection, gas connection and health services," he said.Prahlad Singh Patel interacted with the officials along with cabinet ministers from Uttarakhand Bishan Singh Chuphal and Subodh Uniyal in Tehri Garhwal. He reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in the district. The Union Minister also inspected the newly built Chandi Ghat under Namami Gange Mission and saw the observatory. —ANI