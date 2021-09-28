Earthquake Of 3.1 Magnitude Strikes Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

A moderate earthquake of the magnitude of 3.1 on Richter scale struck near Uttarakhand's Pithorgarh on Tuesday afternoon.The earthquake struck at around 3:40 pm."Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 28-09-2021, 15:40:41 IST, Lat: 29.89 & Long: 80.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 35km NNE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale had struck Assam's Tezpur in the early hours of Tuesday. —ANI