Drug Peddler Held With 21 Kg Cannabis In Dehradun

: Uttarakhand Police's Anti-Drug Task Force on Thursday arrested a drug peddler for allegedly peddling drugs into the state from other states, as per police.The accused identified as Naurangi is a resident of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.He was arrested from Harrawala, Dehradun while carrying 21 kilograms of Cannabis worth Rs 12 lakhs in the market in an Agra Depot bus. —ANI