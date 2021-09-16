Drug Peddler Held With 21 Kg Cannabis In Dehradun
Thu, 16 Sep 2021 1631808069451
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police's Anti-Drug Task Force on Thursday arrested a drug peddler for allegedly peddling drugs into the state from other states, as per police.
The accused identified as Naurangi is a resident of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.
He was arrested from Harrawala, Dehradun while carrying 21 kilograms of Cannabis worth Rs 12 lakhs in the market in an Agra Depot bus. —ANI
