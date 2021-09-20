Dhami Flags Off ATM Equipped Financial Literacy Vans For Uttarakhand's Remote Areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off five financial literacy vans equipped with ATMs for remote hill areas of the state. Belonging to the Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, the mobile ATM vans, which have been sanctioned by NABARD, will move in remote hill areas and educate locals about the latest banking technologies like digital payments. Besides helping people in monetary transactions through ATMs, they will also help spread financial literacy among the locals, Dhami said, describing it as a significant step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi"s financial inclusion initiative and Digital India Mission. The chief minister asked Uttarakhand Gramin Bank officials to set up camps in all districts and distribute loans among the maximum number of people under state government"s different self-employment schemes. Dhami also released Uttarakhand Gramin Bank"s ninth annual report on the occasion. —PTI