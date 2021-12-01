Dhami Collects Soil Of Maj Chitresh Bisht's Home For Martyrs' Memorial

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited Major Chitresh Bisht"s residence here to collect the soil of his home for Sainya Dham. Dhami placed a wreath on the martyr"s picture as a tribute and collected the soil from his parents in an urn. Major Bisht had died while defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 just a couple of days after the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama. It was part of the state government"s ongoing "Shaheed Samman Yatra" to collect the soil of every martyr"s home in Uttarakhand to be used in the construction of a martyrs" memorial named Sainya Dham in Dehradun. Dhami said the state takes pride in its martyrs, including Major Chitresh Bisht, who laid down their lives fighting for the country"s unity and integrity. They will always be remembered by the coming generations, he added. A grand memorial named Sainya Dham will be built here in accordance with the Prime Minister"s vision, Dhami said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken of building a Sainya Dham here as the fifth ‘dham’ after the chardham at an election meeting here in 2019. The CM said Major Bisht"s parents have been through very difficult times and the state government will always stand with them. —PTI