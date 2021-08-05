Departmental Seminar Organized at AIIMS Rishikesh on the Occasion of Int'l Breastfeeding Week

Rishikesh (The Hawk): On Thursday a departmental seminar was organized at AIIMS Rishikesh On the occasion of International Breastfeeding Week. The benefits of breastfeeding were explained in detail in the seminar.Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that breastfeeding ensures that the health of the child is healthy and the emotional development of both the child and the mother takes place properly. He explained that despite being a natural process, breastfeeding is not always easy. Breastfeeding women need support from family members as well as the health system. Pro. Ravikant said that mother's milk increases immunity in child and is a complete nutritious food for children. Due to this, the baby does not have ear infections, respiratory diseases, colds, allergies and digestive diseases.

In the program, the junior resident of the department, Dr. Arjun UN explained the benefits of breast-feeding the newborn babies by the mother. He informed that International Breastfeeding Week is being celebrated every year since 1991 all over the world. This event is to create awareness among women to breastfeed their babies. Junior Resident Dr. Pragya told through published research on this topic that breastfeeding strengthens the immunity of newborn children and the mother is not at risk of mental stress.

Professors, faculty members, SR, JR and Masters of Public Health students from the Department of Community and Family Medicine participated in the seminar. During this, Dr. Aakriti Jasrotia, program coordinator Dr. Meenakshi Khapre, Dr. Santosh Kumar, Dr. Smita Sinha, Dr. Ajit Singh Bhadauria etc. were present.