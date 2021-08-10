Dengue Can Overlap COVID During Rainy Season, Say AIIMS Rishikesh Medics

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Be alert! Outbreaks of the dangerous disease dengue can overlap COVID during the rainy season. The reason is that the symptoms of both diseases are mostly similar and the confirmation of the disease is known only after laboratory tests.

Schools have also been opened in the state. In such a situation, it is very important to protect children from deadly diseases like corona and dengue. This disease, which starts with high fever, also infects other parts of the body due to the deadly virus.

Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS Rishikesh said that to prevent both corona and dengue disease, it is very important that every person should have proper information about the symptoms of these diseases. covid is not over yet, so make sure to use a mask and maintain a distance of 2 yards between each other. Professor Ravikant said that dengue is a seasonal disease of the rainy season. Due to this disease caused by the bite of female Aedes mosquito, the platelets of the body start falling continuously and the immunity of the patient becomes very weak. He said that young children, patients with diabetes, asthma and heart disease are at the highest risk of dengue infection.

Dr. Santosh Kumar, Associate Professor Department of Community and Family Medicine and Nodal Officer of Outreach Cell AIIMS told that in case of high fever, consult a doctor immediately. He said that the Aedes mosquito mostly breeds in stagnant clean water. When a mosquito bites, the dengue virus spreads rapidly through the bloodstream to a person's body. Dr. Santosh said that there are 4 strains of dengue virus. If a person already infected with one of the strains becomes infected with the third or even fourth strain of the virus, then the patient becomes infected with hemorrhagic fever.

About its symptoms he said that with high fever, headache, pain in muscles, bones and joints, nausea, vomiting, restlessness, expansion of liver, swollen glands and skin rash are its special symptoms. He also said that to prevent this, keep the water pot or tank covered at all times. Wear full-sleeved clothing and use mosquito nets. Do not allow water to collect around you and spray insecticide in stagnant water to kill mosquito larvae. In case of high fever, start treatment as soon as possible.

Difference between corona and dengue

-----------

The COVID-19 virus is caused by SARS-2, which is mainly transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets. It spreads when a covid infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Corona causes high fever but no bleeding. Whereas dengue virus is spread through mosquito bite. Dengue virus causes symptoms within 3-10 days after entering the body. If there is a red rash or bleeding in the body along with high fever, then it is dengue fever. Both these diseases have serious consequences for patients with diabetes and heart disease.