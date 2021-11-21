Dehradun: Fine Of Rs 5,000 To Be Imposed On Burning Plastic, Garbage In Open

In its bid to improve air quality, the Dehradun administration would be imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on burning plastic or garbage in the open, said the District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar.The District Magistrate has directed the Municipal Corporation and the concerned departments to make challans against those who burn garbage in the open."During the review meeting regarding the air quality improvement action plan under the National Clean Air Program in Dehradun and Rishikesh city, I have directed for strict action against those who burn plastic and garbage in the open," District Magistrate told ANI. —ANI