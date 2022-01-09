Dehradun Civic Body Starts Removing Posters, Banners Of Parties As Poll Code Comes Into Force

The Dehradun Municipal Corporation has started removing the posters, banners and hoardings of political parties after the Model Code of Conduct for election was imposed in the state on Saturday."The process to remove the banners, posters and hoardings of political parties started last night after the Election Commission announced the dates for Uttarakhand Assembly polls", said R Rajesh Kumar, District Magistrate of Dehradun.All the banners of political parties would be removed from public and private properties in the next 72 hours, informed the District Magistrate on Sunday. "Instructions have been given to strictly follow the code." Uttarakhand will vote on February 14 in a single phase, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. The votes counting will be on March 10. —ANI