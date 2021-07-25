Daily nCoV Infections Outnumber Recoveries In U’khand, Pushing Giant UP Behind

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 25, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,724 on Saturday at 6.00 PM as 51 fresh infections (against giant UP’s 43) were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,716 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state went up to 637 (Going by yesterday’s figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have been 638). The state's toll remained static at 7,359 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 72 hours. Big surprise, the lesser number of those migrated out of State added one more case bringing the total to 6,012. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 24. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State thus decreased to 95.90%. It remained much behind the pan-India average of 97.36%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% three days back from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.21% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.31%, UP’s 0.03%, Delhi’s 0.09% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.34%. Districts Dehradun, Nainital and Pithoragarh reported the maximum number of 9 fresh cases each, whereas U S Nagar and Rudraprayag followed with 7 and 4 respectively. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Haridwar, 2 each in Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi and 1 each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli and Champawat, .