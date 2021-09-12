Daily Covid Infections Dip In U’khand, Active Cases Too Witness Downward Trend

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,43,223 on Sunday at 6.00 PM as 12 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,458 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state marginally came down to 312. The state’s toll remained static at 7,389 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the past 96 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State too remained the same at 6,064. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 20. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static at 95.99%; it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.51%, 98.7% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fiftyone days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.07% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.87%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.33%. District Pauri Garhwal reported the maximum number of 4 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Uttarkashi followed with 2 each. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Champawat, Dehradun, Rudraprayag and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Haridwar, Pithoragarh and Tehri Garhwal.Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,43,223 on Sunday at 6.00 PM as 12 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,458 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state marginally came down to 312. The state’s toll remained static at 7,389 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the past 96 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State too remained the same at 6,064. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 20. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static at 95.99%; it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.51%, 98.7% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fiftyone days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.07% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.87%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.33%. District Pauri Garhwal reported the maximum number of 4 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Uttarkashi followed with 2 each. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Champawat, Dehradun, Rudraprayag and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Haridwar, Pithoragarh and Tehri Garhwal.