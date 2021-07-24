Daily Corona Cases Play Hide & Seek In U’khand, But Stay In Check

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 24, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,673 on Saturday at 6.00 PM as 33 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,692 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state went up to 611 (Going by yesterday’s figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 583). The state's toll remained static at 7,359 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 48 hours. Big surprise, the lesser number of those migrated out of State too remained the same i e 6,011 for the second day in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 28. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally improved to 95.91%, however much behind the pan-India average of 97.35%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% two days back from 5.70% stood at 0.12% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.40%, UP’s 0.03%, Delhi’s 0.09% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.34%. District Pithoragarh reported the maximum number of 11 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 8, 4 and 4 respectively. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 2 Bageshwar, 1 Haridwar (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 3 fresh infections were detected today during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures) and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.