Covid Cases On Skid In U’khand, But Overall Position Remains Grim

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 1, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,161 on Sunday at 6.00 PM as 22 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,153 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 609. The state's toll remained static at 7,362 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 48 hours. Similarly, the number of those migrated out of State remained the same i e 6,037 for the fifth day running. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 45. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State slightly rose to 95.91%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.36%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% ten days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.10% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.34%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 5 fresh cases, whereas Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi followed with 4 each. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Pithoragarh, 2 each in Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 4 fresh infections were detected today during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures), 1 each in Champawat and Nainital and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar.