Cong To Distribute Tickets On Basis Of Loyalty, Winnability: Harish Rawat

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday said loyalty and winnability will be the two main criteria for distributing party tickets in Uttarakhand.Rawat was talking to reporters here on the sidelines of the party's three-day 'chintan shivir' to evolve a strategy for the state assembly polls due early next year. 'Winnability of candidates and their unflinching loyalty to the party will be the two deciding factors for distributing tickets,' Rawat said in reply to a question.The former chief minister was recently made the president of the party's campaign committee in a major organisational rejig ahead of the next year's elections. It also saw Ganesh Godiyal taking over from Pritam Singh as the new PCC president.Making a reference to the Hindu mythology in which churning of the ocean had led to the discovery of 'amrit', Rawat said the deliberations at the party's 'chintan shivir' will definitely lead to something significant.'The party will become more vocal in the coming days on issues like unprecedented rise in prices of essential commodities, growing unemployment, plight of farmers and the wrong policies of the Centre which have made the life of the common man miserable,' he said.In-charge of the party's manifesto committee Nav Prabhat and spokesman Surya Kant Dhasmana presented and debated points to be included in the party's manifesto for the coming polls during Wednesday's session. The 'chintan shivir' is being attended by all party leaders, including Rawat, newly appointed state Congress president Godiyal and state party in-charge Devendra Yadav. —PTI