Cong Burns Effigy Of BJP Leader For Remarks Against Gandhi Family

Congress on Monday burnt an effigy of BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam in protest against allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Gandhi family. Congress workers gathered outside the party office here and burnt an effigy of the BJP leader in protest. They also lodged a complaint at Paltan Bazar police station demanding action against Gautam. Addressing a meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha here on Sunday, Gautam had said, "Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not marry Hindus but members of their family publicly claim to be Hindus and "janeu’-wearing Brahmins. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said, "He should stop being a Pappu and understand the pulse of people." Congress Mahanagar president Lalchand Sharma said, "We will not tolerate anything said against the Gandhi family. We won"t let the BJP design to divide the society succeed." "The BJP is a mean-minded party. Its leader"s remarks against the Gandhi family reflect its regressive mindset," Pradesh Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said. —PTI