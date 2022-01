CM Dhami Announces Raise In Honorarium Of Sanitation Workers From Rs 350 To Rs 500 Per Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced that the honorarium of sanitation workers will be raised from the existing Rs 350 per day to Rs 500 per day.Dhami also assured to solve other problems of the sanitation workers.The announcement was made by the Chief Minister during a meeting with the representatives of Uttarakhand Swachhkar Karmachari Sangh.he meeting took place under the leadership of former Chairman of Safai Karamcharis Commission, Bhagwat Prasad Bhakwana.During the meeting, Bhakwana apprised Dhami about the sanitation workers as well as many other problems of the employees.On this occasion, the state president of Uttarakhand Swachhkar Karmachari Sangh, Ram Avtar Rajour, Madan Valmiki and other officials and sanitation workers were present. —ANI