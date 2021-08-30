Cloudburst In Dharchula And Nepal Villages

: A cloudburst in Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh, a border district of Uttarakhand and a village in Nepal, caused huge destruction on Sunday night. The contact of Jumma village, which is 12 km from Dharchula tehsil along the Kailas Mansarovar Yatra route, has been cut off from the rest of the world. Most of the destruction has happened in this village. Nine people of the village are said to be missing. So far four bodies including three children have been recovered in the rescue operation. Many houses in the village have been damaged. NDRF, SDRF, Police, Revenue team is reaching the spot and conducting rescue operation. Access to the village has become difficult due to the closure of all walkways including the highway. At the same time, the flow of Kali river was stopped due to debris from cloudburst in Sirbagad, Nepal. Due to which the water of Kali river got accumulated till the administrative office and colony of Dhauliganga Hydroelectric Project. The officers and employees living in the colony spent the night on the roof of the three-storey building under the shadow of panic. Water reached the international suspension bridge in Dharchula. At night, the SDM and the police alerted the people living in the houses located on the banks of the river. Two women are said to be missing in Khatpoli of Jumma and 6 to 7 people in Jamuni Tok. Chief Minister Puskar Singh Dhami directed the District Magistrate and Kumaon Commissioner to start rescue and relief work immediately. The Chief Minister will conduct an aerial survey when the weather is clear.