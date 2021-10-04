CII Himalaya Skill Development Training Concludes Successfully

“Continuous learning and development is the process of learning new skills and knowledge on an on-going basis. Along with academic knowledge, it is important that students undergo practical training to help them become industry ready”, Said Dr S Farooq, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council & President, Himalaya Wellness Company while speaking at the closing ceremony of the training program.Taking forward the agenda of education and skills development, CII with its member organisation Himalaya Wellness organised practical training on Quality Assurance & Quality Control at Dehradun. 10 students of IILM, Ghaziabad & Vivek College of Pharmacy, Bijnor from Biotechnology & microbiology streams were imparted training over a period of 6 weeks with an objective of enhancing their skills. Completion certificates were awarded to all the participants.