Char Dham Yatra Resumes As Weather Clears Up In U’khand

As weather cleared up in Uttarakhand, Char Dham Yatra restored on Friday with more than 16,000 devotees resuming the pilgrimage from the Rishikesh camp.According to sources, road leading to Badrinath has been repaired and helicopter service has also resumed.Neanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Dungi village and met families of people who were missing after the landslip incident, and consoled them.Dhami assured them of all possible assistance. Two people from the village are still reported to be missing.Pilgrims were seen leaving from Rishikesh Char Dham Bus terminal and Haridwar bus station for the pilgrimage since morning.As per the state government, various departments -- Devasthanam Board, police are assisting the pilgrims.Police Chowki Yatra Bus Terminal, Rishikesh, was announcing passenger-information via loudspeaker.Free RT-PCR tests of pilgrims were being conducted at Rishikesh bus terminal.Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board's media in-charge Dr Harish Gaur said pilgrimage was on in Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, while for Kedarnath, helicopter service was also available.Though the weather was cold in all dhams, thankfully there was no rain, he added.Portals of the temple in Badrinath will close on November 20, Gangotri on November 5, while that of Kedarnath and Yamunotri on November 6. Uttarakhand floods, triggered by a major downpour from October 17 to 19, have claimed 65 lives so far, 3,500 people have been rescued while 16,000 evacuated to safety.Seventeen teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), seven teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 15 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 5,000 police personnel have been engaged in rescue and relief operations.The state has already been provided with Rs 250 crore Disaster Fund which is being used for relief works.To prevent spread of the diseases, the Central and state governments have decided to send medical teams to the affected areas.Snapped power lines will be restored at the earliest, the government assured.The state government said that as soon as alert for heavy rainfall was issued, the Incident Response System was activated at state and district levels, and pilgrims were halted at safer places. —IANS