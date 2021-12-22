Celebrating Rivers Of IndiaCelebrating Rivers Of India

A webinar on the theme 'Celebrating Rivers of India' was organized by Silviculture & Forest Management Division, Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun on 21st December 2021. The event was organized under the celebrations of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and was attended by about 40 scientists and scholars from FRI, National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee, FRI Deemed to be University and other organisations from different regions of India. A guest lecture on "An Inclusive Hydrological Study for Preparation of Rejuvenation Plan for Rispana River System" was delivered by Dr. Rajendra Prasad Pandey, Scientist G & Head, Environmental Hydrology Division, NIH Roorkee in which he gave details of the hydrological studies and technical plan for restoration of Rispanariver.The Rispanariver is a tributary of Ganga river and originates in Mussoorie hills and flows down in Doon valley. The studies at NIH revealed that Rispanariveris perennial till Shikhar fall, below this place, excessive water extraction has led to considerable decline in water flow. Groundwater recharge in Rispana basin needs to be increased through contour trenches, check dams, rooftop harvesting, etc.The Krol geological formations (rocks) in upper reaches of the river favour water availability in the river during non-monsoon season; hence this area needs to be protected from human activities.Chief Guest ShArun Singh Rawat, Director, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun,highlighted the need for conservation of rivers, water bodies and forests for improving ecology and economic development. The meeting ended with vote of thanks from Dr. Dinesh Kumar, Scientist-G, Silviculture & Forest Division, FRI, Dehradun.