Bulli Bai Case: 'Poor' U'khand Woman Created App To 'Auction' Muslim Women Online For Money

: Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday said that they have arrested three people in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case. He added that the arrested engineering student, Vishal Kumar Jha (21) from Bengaluru, was a “follower" of the application, but refused to divulge details as " it will compromise the case".“Bulli Bai was created as an application, hosted on the open-source software platform GitHub. Women’s pictures were uploaded here and message that would hurt their sentiments were posted. The app was created on December 31 and then a complaint was filed," Nagrale said.He further said that the police analysed the Twitter handles, including that of ‘Bulli Bai’. “Twitter handles were used to promote the application. We found out the followers of this app. Vishal, who was arrested from Bengaluru, was a follower of the app. This app had 5 followers," the commissioner said, adding that police “cannot give many details as it will compromise the case". Nagrale said, “An email ID will be provided. Those who want to give more information can come forward and inform us."Shweta is a Class 10 pass out girl from Uttrakhand. She has lost her parents in recent years. Her father died of Covid while her mother died of cancer in 2011. She was preparing for engineering. She has two sisters and the family is earning around Rs 13,000 per month. They get Rs 3,000 from the Vatsalya Yojana, a scheme of the Uttarakhand government for Covid orphan kids. Her father worked with a manufacturing unit which provided the family Rs 10,000 rs per month. —PTI