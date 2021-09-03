Boy drowns in Song river in Uttarakhand's Dehradun

The body of a 15-year-old boy who drowned in the Song river in the Raipur area here was recovered on Friday, police said.The deceased was identified as Aman Dimri, they added.The boy had gone for a walk near the river along with his friends on Thursday when he slipped and fell into it.A search operation was conducted in the river till late on Thursday night but he could not be found.The body was retrieved after the operation was resumed on Friday morning about a kilometre away from the spot where the boy had fallen into the river, police said. —PTI