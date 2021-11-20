BJP's Election In-Charge To Visit Poll-Bound Uttarakhand Next Week

The BJP election in-charge for Uttarakhand will be visiting the hill state next week to review the party's poll preparedness.Uttarakhand Assembly polls will be held in February-March next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. A senior Uttarakhand BJP leader told that election in-charge Pralhad Joshi and two co-incharges Lok Sabha member Locket Chaterjee and national spokesperson Sardar R P Singh will be visiting the hilly state next week."Pralhad Joshi and others are likely to visit Uttarakhand on November 24 to meet the state leadership. They might also visit different parts of the state to take first hand information of the ground situation," he said.It is learnt that the three leaders will be interacting with state leaders to know the current ongoing party works and activities. "Central leaders will be reviewing progress of work since their last visit in September and discuss the current position of preparedness," he said.As per party sources, the central leaders will be attending several meetings to take direct feedback from workers and leaders about the functioning of the state unit and government.Recently, Prime Minister Narendra visited Kedarnath where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple key infrastructure projects. He also reviewed the executed and ongoing infrastructure works in the state.Last month, union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Uttarakhand and launched the party's election campaign in a rally in Dehradun. Shah also reviewed the preparation at a meeting at party state unit headquarters Dehradun. During his visit, Shah also inaugurated the Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana (MGKY) of the Uttarakhand government. Earlier this week, BJP chief J. P. Nadda was on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand to review party poll preparedness. He held several organisational meetings to take stock of the ground situation.In August, Nadda had visited the hill state to take stock of BJP poll preparedness and attended around a dozen meetings. In the run up to the Assembly polls scheduled in February-March next year, the BJP state unit has launched several campaigns to strengthen its organisational structure at ground level like forming a 21-member committee at each polling booth and their verification. The BJP has set a target of winning more than 60 seats in the upcoming state Assembly elections. —IANS