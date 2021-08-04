Biplane Cardiac Cath Lab starts functioning in the Cardiology Dept of AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Biplane Cardiac Cath Lab' has started functioning in the Cardiology Department of AIIMS Rishikesh. With the establishment of a new lab, heart patients will no longer have to wait long for treatment. This 3D technology based machine is especially beneficial for those people who have congenital heart diseases. Biplane Cardiac Cath Lab' has started functioning in the Cardiology Department of AIIMS Rishikesh. With the establishment of a new lab, heart patients will no longer have to wait long for treatment. This 3D technology based machine is especially beneficial for those people who have congenital heart diseases.

On the inauguration of the lab, the chief guest Swami Paramatmanand Saraswati ji founder of Arsh Vidyapeeth said that AIIMS Rishikesh is doing better in the field of health facilities. The people of Uttarakhand and adjoining states have full faith in the health facilities being provided by AIIMS Rishikesh. He said that the latest technology machines being installed in various departments of the institute would prove to be convenient and versatile in the treatment of common patients. Swami ji described the Biplane cardiac Cath lab established in AIIMS as a special benefit for the patients of heart disease.

During the program, Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS described the new lab as particularly beneficial for children suffering from heart disease and also others kidney patients. He said that now there are 2 Cath labs in the cardiology department. With the increase in facilities, heart patients will not have to wait long for treatment. Professor Ravikant said that the institute will soon add more health services. So that patients can get the benefit of modern technology based medical facilities.

Professor Bhanu Duggal, HOD, Department of Cardiology said that angiography and angioplasty of heart patients can be done in low contrast by Biplane cardiac Cath lab, so this lab is also of special benefit for the treatment of kidney patients. Dr. Bhanu told that during the surgical procedure to replace the valve in the heart ¼TAVI½, this Lab will now enable high-level treatment with 3-D technology.

