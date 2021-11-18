Benelli Launches First Dealership In Dehradun; 47th In India

Italian superbike maker Benelli, along with Adishwar Auto Ride India, on Thursday launched a dealership at Dehradun in Uttarakhand, its first in the northern Himalayan state and 47th in the country, according to a statement.The latest facility offers the company's complete BS-VI range of superbikes, which include Imperiale 400- Retro Classic, Leoncino 500 Street Scrambler, TRK 502- Grand Tourer, TRK 502X- Adventure Tourer and Ultimate Urban Cruiser, Benelli 502c, it said.The company had planned to launch 8-11 stores in 2020 and it has already surpassed the target, with Dehradun being the 11th outlet to be opened up this year, its spokesperson said.Of these, five dealerships have come in the last four months alone — August-November, he said. He added that the cities where these 11 dealerships have been set up this year are Siliguri, Vellore, Bilaspur, Pune, Howrah, Jammu, Vytilla, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ulhasnagar and Dehradun, according to the spokesperson.In all, Benelli India is now present across 42 cities, he said."It gives us a great pleasure to be associated with 'Bansal Auto'. Our customer service philosophy is in tandem with the principles of our Dehradun Dealer Partner."The employees at Benelli-Dehradun are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, and allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership," said Vikas Jhabakh, managing director of Benelli India.He further said the company's key motive is to ensure that Benelli's 3S (sales, service and spares) facilities are present across India, to generate a strong brand presence. "From that aspect, the Uttarakhand region is of great importance to us."Benelli India has also introduced a limited period offer, under which customers can avail an EMI as low as Rs 4,999 per month, with up to 85 per cent funding on the Imperiale 400, to make it more accessible, the company said. The Imperiale 400 comes with a 2-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard, while the Leoncino 500, TRK 502, 502X and 502c come with a 3-year unlimited KMS warranty as standard, it said.It added that Benelli India is also offering 24x7 Road Side Assistance for its customers.Benelli re-entered the Indian market in 2018 after forging a partnership with Telangana-based Adishwar Auto Ride, a subsidiary of the Mahavir Group, for setting up a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. —PTI