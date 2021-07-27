Auditions for Miss Uttarakhand held

Dehradun (The Hawk): The auditions for Miss Uttarakhand 2022 were organised by Himalayan Buzz at Hotel Marbella, Rajpur Road today. A total of 50 girls from various districts of Uttarakhand including Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi and Pauri among others participated in the auditions.

The auditions were judged by Miss Uttarakhand 2021 Shalini Dobhal, Mr Uttarakhand 2021 Ayush Sehgal, Mr Uttarakhand 2021 Runner Up Yuvraj Dutta, Miss Uttarakhand 2021 Runner Up Himanshi Verma Rahe, Choreographer Manas Sharma and Designer Ankita Roy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Co-Founder, Himalayan Buzz, Gauraveshwar Singh said, “The main objective of holding this pageant is to develop confidence and instil positive thinking among the participants. At Himalayan Buzz, we feel that such pageants are not only meant for models, but for all common people who work in different professions and want to fly high.

The girls were judged on the basis of their ramp walk, speech deliverance, educational background and overall personality.

The finale of Miss Uttarakhand is scheduled to take place next year in the month of February.