Assembly Polls: Six Nominations Filed On First Day In Uttarakhand

Filing of nominations began in Uttarakhand on Friday with six candidates filing their papers on the first day across four districts for next month"s Assembly polls.One candidate from a faction of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal filed his nomination papers from Kotdwar in Pauri district. Three candidates in Pithoragarh, including two Independents, one from Lalkuan in Champawat district and one BSP candidate from Ramnagar in Nainital district filed their papers, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Pratap Singh Shah said. The nominations for the February 14 Assembly elections in the state can be filed till January 28. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on January 29 and January 31 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. —PTI