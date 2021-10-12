AOC-In-C Central Air Command Visits Air Force Station Bhowali

Air Marshal RJ Duckworth AVSM VSM Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Central Air Command, visited Air Force Station Bhowali from 10 Oct 21 to 12 Oct 21 along with Mrs Maria Duckworth, President Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional). They were received by Group Captain PD Ojha, Station Commander Air Force Station Bhowali and Mrs Navneeta Ojha, President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Local).During his visit, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief visited various installations and was briefed on the operational, maintenance & administrative preparedness of the station. He also reviewed the efforts of the station in fight against COVID-19. He interacted with the air warriors and appreciated efforts put-in by the personnel of the station. Mrs Maria Duckworth, President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional) interacted with the wives of Air Force personnel of Air Force Station Bhowali and visited various AFWWA Ventures. Mrs Maria Duckworth appreciated the welfare activities by the station and encouraged all to keep the good initiative going.