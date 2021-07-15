All Govts Must Take Required Action To Curb Covid-19 Spread: Kejriwal On Kanwar Yatra

ll governments and people alike must take required actions to curtail the spread of COVID-19, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government allowing 'Kanwar Yatra' while the Uttarakhand government cancelling it. "COVID-19 is a major pandemic. All the governments and people must take all the required steps to curb the pandemic together," he said.In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday cancelled the Kanwar Yatra this year. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to continue with the Yatra. The Kanwar Yatra, in which Lord Shiva devotees from northern states, travel on foot or by other means to collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to offer at Shiva temples in their areas, is set to begin from July 25. —ANI