Air India Disinvestment: Tata Sons Now Have Great Responsibility To Serve Country's People: Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday congratulated Tata Sons for acquiring the national carrier Air India adding that the Group now has a great responsibility to serve the people of the country with excellent service."I want to congratulate the winning bidders, Talace Pvt Ltd of Tata Sons. They have a great responsibility. I believe they would be able to serve the people of the country with excellent service," Scindia told reporters here," Scindia said after inaugurating the new terminal at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. He earlier took to Twitter to say that the sale marks a new dawn for the airline. "Air India's return to the Tata group marks a new dawn for the airline! My best wishes to the new management, and congratulations to DIPAM Secretary and the Civil Aviation Ministry for successfully concluding the difficult task of paving a new runway for the airline to take off!" Scindia wrote on Twitter.After inaugurating the new terminal Dehradun airport, the union minister Scindia praised the beauty of Uttarakhand and said that he feels honoured to have done his schooling there."When I was coming here today, I promised myself that I will definitely bring something for people. So here I am inaugurating the new terminal at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun," he said. He further said that the initiative has been taken to give a major boost to air connectivity in the Himalayan state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the inauguration. —ANI