AIIMS Rishikesh Special Report On World AIDS Day December 1st

Having an HIV infection does not mean the end of life. With proper medical care, an HIV-infected person can also lead a healthy life for a long time. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) if started at the right time can help prevent HIV infection. ART Center is being operated in AIIMS Rishikesh since last year.Professor Vartika Saxena, HOD, Department of CFM AIIMS Rishikesh said that AIDS is a pandemic caused by infection with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) which affects the human immune system. Pro. Vartika said that millions of people die every year around the world due to HIV and its related causes. India ranks third in the world in terms of the number of HIV patients. According to the 2019 report released by NACO, the prevalence of HIV among people in the age group of 15-49 years was found to be 22 percent. This means that 2.1 million people in India are suffering from HIV. Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur have the highest prevalence of HIV in India.Pro. Vartika said that according to the Uttarakhand State AIDS Society, 9603 new HIV patients have been found in the state in the last 16 years. In the 2019 report released by NACO, the prevalence of HIV was found to be 0.11 percent. She said that credit for the lowest percentage of HIV in the state of Uttarakhand goes to the awareness of the people here and the health system of the state. she said that the ART Center of AIIMS Rishikesh also has an important contribution to this.What is AIDS?The full name of AIDS is Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome and this disease is caused by HIV. HIV positive can be passed from a pregnant woman to her child, through unprotected sex, or the use of infected blood or infected needles.Retroviral therapy worksAt present, a complete cure for AIDS is not possible. But it can be controlled through different medicines. This is called antiretroviral therapy. The facility of treatment by this therapy is available in AIIMS Rishikesh. Dr. Meenakshi Khapre, Nodal Officer ART Center AIIMS, said that Anti-retroviral therapy helps protect CD4 cells and strengthens the body's immune system to fight the disease. It is also helpful in preventing the spread of HIV. Dr. Meenakshi said that 345 HIV-infected patients have been registered in the ART center of AIIMS till this Month. All these patients are being treated here regularly.