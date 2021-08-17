AIIMS Rishikesh Country's First Health Institute To Start Renaissance In Medical Education

Rishikesh (The Hawk): AIIMS Rishikesh is the first health institute in the country where Renaissance has been started in medical education. Not only this, institute is focusing on tertiary care and research in the field of health facilities. So that the institute can produce world class doctors with advanced skills and make them available in the field of healthcare.

During a program organized on Tuesday on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav, Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that the primary focus of AIIMS Rishikesh is on tertiary care and research. For this, he called upon the doctors and all medical staff of the institute that to achieve the goal, we have to be fully proficient in primary and secondary health care with advanced skills. He said that when we talk of freedom, we have to bring freedom in the field of health also. This will be possible only when health facilities like PGI Chandigarh will be developed in every district hospital of the country.

Professor Ravikant said about the culture of AIIMS that every staff should adopt the tendency to reach office before time. By adopting this methodology, there will be a better improvement in the quality of health services of the institute. The AIIMS Director said about the achievements of the institute that the Covid pandemic has taught us to fight new challenges. He said that despite the threat of covid, AIIMS has conducted more than 3 lakh 51 thousand covid tests so far. Whereas more than 16 thousand covid suspects and covid positive patients have taken health benefits from the institute. Not only this, the first 'Yellow Fever Vaccination Center' of Uttarakhand has also established in the institute during the last one year.

He described the health facilities of outreach cell run by AIIMS in remote rural areas as particularly beneficial. Said that with the operation of these services more than 1 lakh people have availed OPD facility through the camps organized by the outreach cell. He said that since its Establishment to till date, institute has performed more than 30 lakh OPDs, 1 lakh 70 thousand IPD patients, 1 lakh 30 thousand trauma cases and 70 thousand operations. During the program Professor BK Bastia Medical Superintendent, Prof. Manoj Gupta Dean Academics, Prof. UB Mishra Dean Hospital Administration, Administrative Officers of the Institute, Head of Department, faculty Members and other staff were present.