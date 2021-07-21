Active Covid Cases On The Rise Again In U’khand; No Fatality In 48 Hrs

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 21, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,573 on Wednesday at 6.00 PM as 37 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,558 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly went up to 643 (Going by yesterday’s figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 606). The state's toll remained static at 7,357 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 48 hours. The number of those migrated out of State too remained the same i e 6,015. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 14. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State was samei e 95.90% like yesterday, yet much behind the pan-India average of 97.36%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. However, the daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand dramatically came down to 0.18% from 5.70% yesterday vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.27%, UP’s 0.03%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi’s 0.10%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.34%. District Nainital once again reported the maximum number of 11 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Haridwar and Rudraprayag followed with 7, 4 and 4 respectively. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 2 each in Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi, 1 each in Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar and Champawat.