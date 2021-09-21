ABAP President Mahant Narendra Giri Death Case: Disciple Anand Giri Taken Into Police Custody

: Anand Giri, the disciple of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri has been taken into custody in connection with the latter's death.Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math located residence on Monday. A suicide note was recovered in which the name of his disciples, Anand Giri and two others were mentioned."We are recording statements. The field unit is collecting forensic evidence. The body will be sent for post mortem tomorrow. We will be taking action based on the findings. No arrest has been made as of now," Prayagraj's Additional Director General (ADG) Prem Prakash said."Anand Giri has been taken to Uttar Pradesh by the state police as to it was their matter," Haridwar Sp City Kamlesh Upadhyay said.Meanwhile, Anand Giri has termed the allegation as 'conspiracy'."It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as guru Ji has not written a letter in his life and could not do suicide. His handwriting needs to be probed," he said. —ANI