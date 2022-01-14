AAP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates For Uttarakhand Polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its third list of candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly polls scheduled for this February."Uttarakhand - Third list of candidates. Let's rebuild Uttarakhand together," said AAP Uttarakhand Incharge Dinesh Mohaniya.The list of candidates along with their assembly constituencies includes: Prakash Kumar (Purola), Uttam Bhandari (Devprayag), Bharat Singh (Sahaspur), Shyam Bora (Mussoorie), Raju Viratiya (Jhabrera), Diwan Singh Mehta (Didihat), Chandrashekar Pandey (Lalkuan), Anand Singh Rana (Nanakmatta) and SS Kaler (Khatima).Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. —ANI