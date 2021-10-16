A Unique Approach To Deal With Primary Health Care In Remote Uttarakhand Inaugurated

: Primary health care is the essential care which is based on scientifically sound and socially acceptable method and appropriate technology which should be accessible, acceptable and affordable to each and every individual in community. Tele medicine gained in extra weightage in optimizing health care services during covid 19 pandemic.Keeping in mind the upcoming surge of COVID-19 pandemic ,we thought of health care in remote and rural community which should be primary concerns of health system. Social outreach cell AIIMS Rishikesh and IIT Roorkee under flagship of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (Minstery of Education ) prepared a Telemedicine App “UDAAN” which is an outreach telehealth consultation model through digital platform A unique approach to deal with Primary health care in Remote Uttrakahnd initially.Primary Health care plays a critical role in improving health outcomes such as in primary and secondary prevention of several disease conditions including NCDs. (Non communicable diseases)The aim of this model is not only to impart therapeutic care rather to address the quarries, concerns and worries of rural and remote population through the qualified medical experts. We have been witnessed the role of medical experts during the acute crisis of COVID-19 pandemic. The entire system was undergoing through the panic stage, to deal with this stage, this technology telehealth consultation might help to alleviate from their issues and challenges.Objectives1. To provide tele health consultation to the hard-to-reach areas, rural population where the health facilities are not available, even the poor network access.2. To ease out the assess to the health care during the covid 19 pandemic.3. To strengthen the primary health care through the equipped tele medicine consultation.Hon’ble Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat shower his blessings for this wonderful initiation for community welfare programe. ,Director IIT Prof.Ajit K chaturvedi address the gathering in virtual platform with his word of encouragement to entire team ,in his address he admitted that need of the rural community need to be understand ,our main priority is to provide doorstep care with the help of health and technology ..UDAAN should be fly to the last corner of villagers in context of health care.Dean Academics AIIMS Rishikesh Prof. Manoj Gupta address that IIT Roorkee and AIIMS Rishikesh will have a powerful collaboration in the field of health and technology ,he assured that further alliance with IIT in field of public health in the form of UDAAN as a toutreach telehealth consultation model will strengthen the primary health care of remote community. He said telemedicine has got very efficient role in primary care and public health during COVID-19 pandemic.Nodal officer Social Outreach cell AIIMS Rishikesh Dr Santosh Kumar admitted that remote and rural health care needs to be strengthen this UDAAN model will send the prescription by Specialist of AIIMS Rishikesh to the remote villages where even no internet area. Dr Santosh said that addressing patients concerns and worries and providing right information in their trouble and ensuring their wellbeing is also a primary health care. As discussed with nodal officer Dr Santosh Kumar this entire project will run in 5 phases in which intensive follow –up and compliance of villagers towards health care will also be assessed and ensured for better patient care. After assessment of initial burden of disease in the villages the” Vulnerable Villages” will be identified and appropriate intervention will be planned in the form of Comprehensive village health care.Prof .Ashish Pandey ,Regional coordinator UBA ,IIT Roorkee said that under flagship of Unnat Bharat abhiyan we will try to incorporate Gram Pradhan ,Surpanch and village leader in order to established close monitoring of health and wellness among villages.